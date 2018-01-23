

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (ICAGY.PK, IAG.L) Tuesday announced that its bid to acquire assets of the Austrian airline NIKI was unsuccessful.



On December 29, 2017, IAG announced that it had agreed to buy assets of NIKI under the German insolvency process, subject to customary closing conditions.



On January 12, 2018 NIKI insolvency proceedings opened in Austria initiating a new sales process. IAG resubmitted its bid on January 19, and has been advised today that the bid was unsuccessful.



IAG said it is disappointed that NIKI will not be able to develop and grow stronger as part of the Group.



In London, IAG shares were trading at 664.40 pence, up 2.18 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX