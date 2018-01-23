FirePro Fire Suppression Units Win LPCB Approval

LONDON, January 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Loss Prevention Certification Board (LPCB) has granted its approval to the environmentally friendly FireProcondensed aerosol technology fire suppression units and they are now listed in their Red Book. This is yet another endorsement from a highly respected worldwide, independent approvals board, of FirePro's dedication to meet the most stringent requirements of key European and International standards.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/630969/FirePro_Logo.jpg )



FirePro is the first and only condensed aerosol fire suppression technology to be granted the industry trusted LPCB approval. The FirePro BoxType units exhibit unmatched system-design modularity potential and incorporate the green technology FPC compound that is certified for an impressive 15-year lifetime.

The synergy built up between the FirePro BoxType units and other monitoring, control and detection equipment offers a win-win solution in medium to large fire protection installations for numerous applications in all types of industry. FirePro systems' versatility, durable construction and compact design, exhibit overall, the unique characteristics requisite for the protection of both small and large enclosures.

Leading consultants, insurers and specifiers are further reassured at the sight of the LPCB certification mark. Consequently, the Red Book listing tactically expands the FirePro portfolio of transnational industry compliance relating to prominent environmentally friendly fire protection engineering. LPCB approval is recognised by governments and regulatory authorities across Europe as well as in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East regions.

Dr. Gian Guido Gianfilippi De Parenti, Executive Director and Head of R&D at FirePro comments: "We are proud to have successfully completed this interesting journey. The LPCB mark, lined-up next to other FirePro listings, approvals and certificates contributes even further to the overall credibility and reliability of the units and the technology in general."

Red Book: LPCB certified fire safety and security products, systems and services are listed in the 'Red Book'. Listings can be viewed at redbooklive.com and via apps for smartphones and tablets.

About: FirePro designs, manufactures and markets industry leading environmentally friendly automatic fire suppression systems based on the FirePro technology which complies with stringent European and International standards. The company is currently commissioned to protect various key assets for a portfolio of prestigious clients around the globe. Authorised channel partners now serve more than 100 countries across all five continents. For more information visit: http://www.FirePro.com.

