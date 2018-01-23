Europe's Business Elite Honoured by the European Business Awards, Sponsored by RSM

LONDON, January 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Over the next three months, exclusive business events will take place across Europe, where each country's best businesses will be celebrated, in this year's European Business Awards, sponsored by RSM.

At the events, business leaders will come together to celebrate and network with peers after being successfully named as a 'Ones to Watch' company in their country. During each event, the 12 'National Winners' will be announced for each country, one winner for each of the 12 categories in the competition.

Adrian Tripp, CEO of the European Business Awards, the continent's largest cross-sector business competition, said: "These events not only celebrate the success of our dynamic 'Ones to Watch' in the competition but also the key role they play in Europe's strong business community. We congratulate them all on their success."

Lead sponsor RSM, is the sixth largest global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms, and has supported the European Business Awards since its inception.

Jean Stephens, CEO of RSM said: "The 'Ones to Watch' are stand-out leaders, demonstrating businesses acumen, tenacity and commercial excellence. These companies will lead the way forward bringing growth and prosperity across the continent and beyond. Congratulations to each of these successful companies and best wishes for the next phase as they head to the finals."

The 'Ones to Watch' from 34 countries can be found at http://www.businessawardseurope.com. To be chosen, the companies must have demonstrated exceptional achievement in one of the Awards' categories and reflect the programme's core values of innovation, success and ethics.

Each of the National Winners will take part in the Gala Final in Warsaw in May 2018, where the final 12 overall European Winners will be announced.

The Awards Categories for 2017-2018:

The RSM Entrepreneur of the Year Award The ELITE Award for Growth Strategy of the Year The Award for Innovation Germany Trade & Invest Award for International Expansion The Social Responsibility and Environmental Awareness Award The New Business of The Year Award The Workplace and People Development Award The Customer and Market Engagement Award The Digital Technology Award The Business of the Year Award with Turnover € 0 - 25M The Business of the Year Award with Turnover €26M - 150M The Business of the Year Award with Turnover €150M +

The European Business Awards is now in its 11th year and its primary purpose is to support the development of a stronger and more successful business community throughout Europe. Last year it engaged with over 33,000 businesses from 34 countries. Sponsors and partners include RSM, ELITE and PR Newswire.

About the European Business Awards:

The European Business Awards' primary purpose is to support the development of a stronger and more successful business community throughout Europe.

The European Business Awards programme serves the European business community in three ways:

• It celebrates and endorses individuals' and organisations' success

• It provides and promotes examples of excellence for the business community to aspire to

• It engages with the European business community to create debate on key issues

The European Business Awards is now in its 11th year. Sponsors and partners include RSM, ELITE, PR Newswire, Bureau Van Dijk and SDL Managed Translation. http://www.businessawardseurope.com.

About RSM

RSM is the sixth largest network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms, encompassing over 120 countries, 813 offices and more than 43,060 people internationally. The network's total fee income is US$5.1 billion.

As an integrated team, we share skills, insight and resources, as well as a client-centric approach that's based on a deep understanding of our clients' businesses. This is how we empower them to move forward with confidence and realise their full potential.

RSM is a member of the Forum of Firms, with the shared objective to promote consistent and high-quality standards of financial and auditing practices worldwide.

RSM is the brand used by a network of independent accounting and advisory firms each of which practices in its own right. RSM International Limited does not itself provide any accounting and advisory services. Member firms are driven by a common vision of providing high quality professional services, both in their domestic markets and in serving the international professional service needs of their client base.

For more information, visit rsm.global, like RSM on Facebook, follow RSM on Twitter and/or connect with RSM on LinkedIn.

About ELITE:

ELITE is a full-service programme designed to share best practice and increase growth opportunities for fast growing companies, with a focus on understanding the capital markets. ELITE is an innovative programme based on exclusive training and a tutorship model, supported by access to the business and financial community. Its aim is to prepare companies for their next stage of growth and investment.

For further information on the programme, companies and the full list of partners, please go to:

http://www.elite-growth.com

About PR Newswire:

PR Newswire is the leading global provider of PR and corporate communications tools that enable clients to distribute news and rich content. We distribute our client's content across traditional, digital and social media channels in real time with fully actionable reporting and monitoring.

Combining the world's largest multi-channel, multi-cultural content distribution and optimisation network with comprehensive workflow tools and platforms, PR Newswire enables the world's enterprises to engage opportunity everywhere it exists. PR Newswire serves tens of thousands of clients from offices in Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region.

For more information on PR Newswire please visit http://www.prnewswire.co.uk

About Germany Trade & Invest:

Germany Trade & Invest is the economic development agency of the Federal Republic of Germany. The company helps create and secure extra employment opportunities, strengthening Germany as a business location. With more than 50 offices in Germany and abroad and its network of partners throughout the world, Germany Trade & Invest supports German companies setting up in foreign markets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companies setting up in Germany.

Other partners and sponsors:

Bureau Van Dijk:

Bureau Van Dijk is a Moody's Analytics company which captures and treats private company information for better decision-making and increased efficiency. With information on over 275 million companies in all countries worldwide it is the resource for private company data. Certainty is a highly-prized commodity in business and BVD provides its customers with the best quality data available. Register for a free trial at http://www.bvdinfo.com

SDL Managed Translation:

SDL is the global innovator in language translation technology, services and content management. For the past 25 years, SDL has created transformative business results through nuanced digital experiences with customers around the world. For more information about language services and technology, or with help going global quickly and efficiently, please email mantra@sdl.com or visit http://www.sdl.com/managed-translation

About Investec:

Investec is a specialist bank and asset manager.

Investec provides financial products and services, imbued with a personal approach, to a niche client base in three principal markets: the UK, South Africa and Australia. It operates from more than 40 cities on five continents and is publicly traded in London and Johannesburg. Its divisions include Corporate & Institutional Banking, Private Banking, Wealth & Investment and Asset Management. Investec was founded in South Africa in 1974 by three partners, and entered the UK in 1992.

Founder Patrons:

The four Founder Patrons are AirX, Megazyme, Alpha Trains Group and Remedica; all members of the European Business Awards community. These successful businesses are gleaming examples of the Awards' core values: Success, Innovation and Ethics. Through patronage, they help to foster and create more successful companies and business communities in Europe. For more information about the founder patrons please visit https://www.businessawardseurope.com/patrons