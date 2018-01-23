The decision, released on U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer's website, could keep current U.S. module manufacturers in business by keeping their cell lifelines open.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer announced moments ago that President Trump has decided to impose safeguard tariffs on solar module and cell manufacturers for the next five years, starting at 30% and ending at 15% in Year 4.

The decision also exempts 2.5 GW of cell imports per year, which could keep around 14 U.S. solar module manufacturers identified by pv magazine in business. No current U.S. manufacturing facility currently produces its own cells, with the exception of Panasonic (at the Tesla Gigafactory in Buffalo) and SolarWorld.

The final processing, payment of the purchase price as well as transfer of corporate shares are expected to occur in the first quarter of this year. The purchase price is in the triple-digit-million-euro range according to S.A.G. Solarstrom. CEO Karl Kuhlmann is particularly proud of the company's achievement of the project. Serenissima is seen as an important milestone for S.A.G. Solarstrom, both from a technical and a sales-oriented point of view. "We have connected our - to date largest - project to grid almost four months before the originally planned date, and are feeding directly into the high-voltage network via a transformer substation that we constructed ourselves," Kuhlmann states. The negotiations to determine the European financial investor who was selected over other prospective customers as the buyer, took a very long time. "We spent a very long time in intensive negotiations with various prospective customers regarding the project, and even decided against certain offers," explains Oliver Günther, sales director of S.A.G. Solarstrom. He adds that the new Conto Energia, in particular, and the increasingly difficult general conditions in the solar industry dragged out negotiations. "However, ...

