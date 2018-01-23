N Brown, the clothing retailer for plus-size and plus-age shoppers, had a sturdy third quarter, with a strong surge in its Simply brand and in the USA but relatively subdued compared to previous months. Sales grew 3.2% over the extended 18-week 'quarter' to 6 January, which was slightly short of the average of City analyst forecasts at 3.6%, with some having expected growth of as much as 5%. Chief executive Angela Spindler remained confident of still hitting full year profit forecasts, but via a ...

