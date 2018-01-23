Clothing retailer Superdry, formerly SuperGroup, said on Tuesday that chief financial officer Nick Wharton is planning to retire and will be succeeded by Ed Barker, the current director of group finance. Barker, who was previously interim chief financial officer at Sainsbury, will be appointed CFO and a director of Superdry on a date to be confirmed during the second calendar quarter of this year. Wharton will work alongside Barker for a period of time to ensure a smooth handover and the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...