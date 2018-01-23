Branded travel catering group SSP on Monday said first quarter total revenue rose 13.5% on a constant currency basis, with like-for-like sales growth of 2.7%. SSP added that net contract gains were up 8.1% with the acquisition of TFS, its Indian joint venture, adding a further 2.7% to sales. Total group revenue growth at actual exchange rates was 12.2%. The company, which operates concession retail units at airports and train stations, said like-for-like sales growth in the UK and continental ...

