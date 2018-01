Pets at Home reported a rise in third-quarter sales on Tuesday as it said final guidance was unchanged. In the 12-week period to 4 January 2018, group revenue grew 9.6% to 223.3m, with group like-for-like revenue up 7.2%. Merchandise revenue rose 9% to £193.4m, including omnichannel revenue up 77% to £13m, while services revenue grew 13.6% to £29.9m, including joint venture vet practice income up 19.3% to £12.1m. Merchandise LFL revenue was up 6.8%, while services LFL revenue increased ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...