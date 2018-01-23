IT services group FDM said it expected full year results to be ahead of expectations after a strong second half as revenues grew 23% to £233m. The, which places IT support staff called 'mounties' with clients said it had deployed 17% more workers to 3,170. Mountie revenues were up 23% to £207m. FDM said its balance sheet remains strong with no debt and significant cash balances. Chief executive Rod Flavell 2017 had ended with "positive demand in all of our markets, including encouraging growth ...

