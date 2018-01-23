Eight Innovative Startups and Nonprofit Organisations Secure $4.22MM in Funding

Andiamo, a company building healthcare solutions using big data, machine learning, and 3D printing, was one of the top global finalists in WeWork's Global Finals for the first Creator Awards, a major global initiative established to recognise and reward the creators of the world.

There were 6,000 applicants for the Creator Awards and 152 Regional Winners. Of those regional winners, Andiamo was among the global finalists. All global finalists took home funding: a grand total of $4.22 MM was given away on January 17th. According to WeWork, these organisations were selected for their impact in communities, how they plan to scale their business, and their sustainability in-market. Andiamo was among the top five global finalists and received a $500,000 USD investment award.

"We are delighted to be considered amongst such talented people, all of whom are changing the world for the better," said Naveed R. Parvez Andiamo Co-founder. "With our award money, we will be able to scale our technology and services to treat the 140 children on our waiting list immediately. Whilst we are doing this, we will be opening a long-term Centre of Excellence so we can treat children more regularly and provide a space where clinicians can see firsthand the huge advancements Andiamo is making."

About Andiamo

Andiamo builds healthcare solutions for disabled children and the clinicians that treat them to ensure that no child anywhere in the world has to wait more than a week for their medical device. Reducing wait times from months to one week will lead to better outcomes for the child. Our solutions are built with empathy and are designed around the child and their family's life. We combine our technology, with 3D printing and an advanced clinical service that always puts the families first. For more information, visit http://andiamo.io/.

