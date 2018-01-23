A new report published by The U.S. Advanced Energy Economy Institute (AEE) identifies the biggest threats, and challenges for regulators, policymakers, technology providers and other players in protecting rapidly evolving energy systems from cyberattacks.

The endless improvements which technology has brought to our energy system also come with new challenges of their own: As the economy becomes ever more reliant on virtually connected technologies, new vulnerabilities have started to emerge, and maintaining cyber security is of the utmost importance.

Models for a future energy system rely on 'internet of things' applications, or on sophisticated energy management software packages designed to increase efficiency - while convenient for the energy systems, the interconnected nature of the technology leaves the potential for cyberattacks.

In a new report, available to download here, AEE outlines the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...