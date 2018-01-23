The German-headquartered EPC has been selected by project owners BIM Group and AC Energy to begin construction of the solar plant in April in the Ninh Thuan province of the country.

Conergy, a global developer of renewable energy projects that is headquartered in Germany, has today confirmed it is to shortly begin work on its inaugural Vietnamese solar project, commencing the construction of a 30 MW PV plant in April.

The firm has been selected as the EPC contractor for the solar plant by BIM Group - a leading agriculture, industrial, commercial and energy conglomerate in Vietnam - and AVC Energy, which is the business arm of Ayala Group, an industrial firm from the Philippines. Ayala Group and the BIM Group are the joint developers of the solar project, which will be located in Ninh Thuan, one of the ...

