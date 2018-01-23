

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares were modestly higher on Tuesday after the three-day U.S. government shutdown ended and the Bank of Japan maintained its massive monetary stimulus program, helping ease worries that it might shift toward a tighter policy.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 7 points or 0.13 percent at 5,548 in opening deals after closing 0.3 percent higher on Monday.



Carrefour shares jumped 6.5 percent after the retailer announced a new partnership with Chinese groups Tencent and Yonghui.



