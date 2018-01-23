The "European Online Pharma Market: Size, Trends Forecasts (2017-2021)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

European online pharma market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2017-2021).

The report provides analysis of Europe online pharma market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, and segmentation of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value, by penetration rate, by region and by segmentation.

Europe online pharma market is supported by various growth drivers, such as growing internet penetration and smartphone usage, improving online payment methods, high customer demand in over-the-counter division, etc. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as, licensing requirement blocking retailers entrance, time-sensitive medical requests, etc. Few new market trends are also provided such as, increase in health awareness, increasing self-medication, etc.

Shop Apotheke, Zur Rose Group AG (Doc Morris), Aporot and Medpax are some of the key players operating in the Europe online pharma market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Ageing Population

Growing Internet Penetration and Smartphone Usage

Improving Online Payment Methods

Comparably Large Portfolio of Product

Increasing Urban Population

High Customer Demand in Over-The-Counter Division

Large Product Offering at Competitive Price

Increase in Healthcare Expenditure due to Rising Chronic Diseases

Challenges

High Product Transparency Leads to Low Return Rates

Licensing Requirement Blocking Retailers Entrance

Time-Sensitive Medical Requests

Tight Pharmacy Ownership Restrictions

Market Trends

Increase in Health Awareness

Increasing Self-Medication

Favoring Regulatory Overview for Countries in Europe

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Market Sizing

4. Market Dynamics

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Company Profiling

Aporot

Medpax

Shop Apotheke

Zur Rose Group AG (Doc Morris)

