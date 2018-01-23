The "European Online Pharma Market: Size, Trends Forecasts (2017-2021)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
European online pharma market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2017-2021).
The report provides analysis of Europe online pharma market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, and segmentation of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value, by penetration rate, by region and by segmentation.
Europe online pharma market is supported by various growth drivers, such as growing internet penetration and smartphone usage, improving online payment methods, high customer demand in over-the-counter division, etc. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as, licensing requirement blocking retailers entrance, time-sensitive medical requests, etc. Few new market trends are also provided such as, increase in health awareness, increasing self-medication, etc.
Shop Apotheke, Zur Rose Group AG (Doc Morris), Aporot and Medpax are some of the key players operating in the Europe online pharma market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.
Market Dynamics
Growth Drivers
- Ageing Population
- Growing Internet Penetration and Smartphone Usage
- Improving Online Payment Methods
- Comparably Large Portfolio of Product
- Increasing Urban Population
- High Customer Demand in Over-The-Counter Division
- Large Product Offering at Competitive Price
- Increase in Healthcare Expenditure due to Rising Chronic Diseases
Challenges
- High Product Transparency Leads to Low Return Rates
- Licensing Requirement Blocking Retailers Entrance
- Time-Sensitive Medical Requests
- Tight Pharmacy Ownership Restrictions
Market Trends
- Increase in Health Awareness
- Increasing Self-Medication
- Favoring Regulatory Overview for Countries in Europe
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Market Sizing
4. Market Dynamics
5. Competitive Landscape
6. Company Profiling
- Aporot
- Medpax
- Shop Apotheke
- Zur Rose Group AG (Doc Morris)
