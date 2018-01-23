Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180123005280/en/

Today during the "Carrefour 2022" strategic plan announcement, Alexandre Bompard, Chairman and CEO of the Carrefour Group (Paris:CA), has highlighted among the Group's priorities the digital transformation and omni-channel strategy that will make it a major international player. To drive Carrefour's e-commerce offer, he has also announced the creation of a unique business platform in every country in which the Group operates. In order to achieve this objective, Carrefour Group has chosen Publicis.Sapient to assist it in its e-commerce challenges and deploy an omni-channel system of reference for its customers.

Publicis.Sapient is the digital, technology and consulting platform of Publicis Groupe that helps its customers accelerate their transformation and redefine their digital strategy promptly and responsively. In order to best serve Carrefour Group in its digital challenges to become an omni-channel player, Publicis.Sapient will work closely alongside the Carrefour teams to share its expertise and implement efficient and durable digital and technology solutions.

"The top priority of Carrefour2022 is the construction of an omni-channel system of reference. To achieve this objective, we will invest heavily in and rely on first-class partners, such as Publicis.Sapient, a major international player, which will dedicate its talents and expertise to Carrefour to help us accelerate our digital transformation," said Alexandre Bompard, Chairman and CEO of the Carrefour Group.

"The trust placed in our talents and expertise by Carrefour Group and Alexandre Bompard is a tremendous responsibility. To deeply support the extensive strategic and digital transformation of an international player of this stature is a challenge that the know-how of Publicis.Sapient is prepared to meet," said Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO, Publicis Groupe.

About Carrefour

A global leader and the reference in food retail, Carrefour operates more than 12,000 stores and e-commerce sites in more than 30 countries. Carrefour is a multi-local, multi-format and omni-channel retail Group that employs more than 384,000 people worldwide and generated total sales of 103.7 billion euros under its banners in 2016. Every day, Carrefour welcomes 13 million customers around the world and is actively committed to quality and to more sustainable trade. The Group's Corporate Social Responsibility worldwide approach is built on three pillars: fighting against waste in all its forms, protecting biodiversity and working alongside the company's partners. For more information: www.carrefour.com,@CarrefourGroup

About Publicis Groupe The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Spark Foundry, Blue 449, Performics, DigitasLBi), Publicis.Sapient (SapientRazorfish Sapient Consulting) and Publicis Health. These 4 Solution hubs operate across principal markets, and are carried across all others by Publicis One, a fully integrated service offering bringing together the Groupe's expertise under one roof. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 80,000 professionals. www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter:@PublicisGroupe Facebook: www.facebook.com/publicisgroupe | LinkedIn: Publicis Groupe http://www.youtube.com/user/PublicisGroupe | Viva la Difference!

About Publicis.Sapient

Publicis.Sapient, part of Publicis Groupe, is a Digital Transformation Platform purpose-built to solve for the challenges of today's digital world where companies seek to become fully digital businesses. Publicis.Sapient houses leading digital pioneers and thinkers from SapientRazorfish, combined with experienced consultants and technologists with deep industry expertise from Sapient Consulting.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180123005280/en/

Contacts:

CARREFOUR GROUP CONTACTS

Communication

+33 (0) 1 41 04 26 17

or

Investor Relations

+33 (0) 1 41 04 28 83

or

PUBLICIS.SAPIENT CONTACTS

Nigel Vaz, CEO, Publicis.Sapient International

Craig Smith Communications, +44 (0) 7554 000820

csmith@sapient.com

or

PUBLICIS GROUPE CONTACTS

Clément Leonarduzzi Publicis Consultants, 33 (0)1 44 82 45 00

clement.leonarduzzi@consultants.publicis.fr

or

Jean-Michel Bonamy Investor Relations, 33 (0)1 44 43 77 88

jean-michel.bonamy@publicisgroupe.com

or

Chi-Chung Lo Investor Relations, 33 (0)1 44 43 66 69

chi-chung.lo@publicisgroupe.com