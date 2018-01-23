ATOS: Atos recognized as a Leader by KuppingerCole for its Identity & Access Management solution

Paris- 23rd January 2017 - Atos (https://atos.net/en/2017/press-release/general-press-releases_2017_02_15/atos-positioned-leaders-quadrant-gartner-magic-quadrant-sap-application-services-eme), a leader in digital transformation, today announces that its Evidian IAM Suite (https://atos.net/en/products/cyber-security/evidian-sso-identity-access-management) has been positioned by European analyst KuppingerCole as a leader in its latest Leadership Compass on Identity Provisioning report in all four Leadership ratings: Overall, Product, Innovation and Market.

This KuppingerCole Identity Provisioning Leadership Compass report assesses 27 global providers that deliver and operate Identity Provisioning services. It focuses on solutions with strong support for Identity Provisioning with some baseline Access Governance capabilities. It analyses the complete Evidian Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) offerings and its degree of Identity Provisioning support.

The report highlights the following strengths of Evidian IAM Suite:

Established product with good feature set in core functionality

Suite provides strong SSO and Access Management capabilities

Integrated offering with a consistent concept for managing identities and access

The Evidian IAM range provides identity and access management from start to finish. It is scalable, allowing application for a large number of users, resources, organizations and devices. It enables business to provide its users with password-free easy, secure and autonomous access to critical resources while meeting compliance demands.

Atos will be showing its cybersecurity solutions on booth A14 at the International Cybersecurity Forum (FIC) (https://atos.net/en/events/fic2018) on 23-24 January 2018 at the Grand Palais in Lille.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 72 countries and annual revenue of around € 12 billion. The European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace, The Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

About KuppingerCole

Founded in 2004, KuppingerCole is a European analyst company specialising in information security focusing on identity management, in classic environments and the cloud. KuppingerCole provides expertise, thought leadership, and an independent vision of information security in these market segments. It covers all pertinent aspects such as identity and access management (IAM), governance, risk management and compliance (GRC), IT risk management, authentication and authorisation, unique authentication, federation, user-based identity management, eID cards, Cloud management and security, and virtualisation. For more information on KuppingerCole: www.kuppingercole.com (http://www.kuppingercole.com/)

