Backed by the U.K. government, the Faraday Institution's latest program sees four consortia receive funding to conduct application-inspired research into addressing challenges in electric vehicle batteries.

New government funding totaling £42 million ($58.5 million) has been released today to the newly founded Faraday Institution to support further battery storage research.

The monies are part of a wider £246 million Industrial Strategy intended to boost the U.K.'s battery know-how and scale-up capabilities. Four U.K.-based consortia will receive funding to support their application-inspired research aimed specifically at overcoming current challenges in acceleration the electric vehicle (EV) industry.

The Faraday Institution is an independent national battery research institute that will utilize government funding to help establish Britain's fledgling battery storage industry. From education and training to R&D and commercialization, the aim of the scheme is to place the U.K. at the forefront of global battery technological excellence.

Initial focus is to be on EVs and developing bespoke batteries that can expedite the growth of this ...

