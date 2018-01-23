IG Group grew profits 29% to record levels in the first half of its financial year even while the online trading provider made changes to protect the business from regulatory changes and Brexit, including planning new offices in Germany and the US. In the six months to 30 November, the FTSE 250 group generated a net trading revenue of £268.4m, an increase of 10% year-on-year. Growth was almost entirely from the first quarter, with the second three months roughly flat on the prior year. The UK ...

