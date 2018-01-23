Cairn Energy updated the market on its recent operations and trading performance for 2017 on Tuesday, saying it was "well-positioned" ahead of the release of its preliminary results for the calendar year, which are due on 13 March. The FTSE 250 company said that in the UK, the Catcher - where it has a 20% working interest - and Kraken - where it has a 29.5% working interest - developments in the North Sea both achieved first oil in 2017, and were now ramping up to plateau production, following ...

