

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares moved higher on Tuesday after the three-day U.S. government shutdown ended and the Bank of Japan maintained its massive monetary stimulus program, helping ease worries that it might shift toward a tighter policy.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 13 points or 0.17 percent at 7,729 in opening deals after declining 0.2 percent in the previous session.



Cairn Energy gained 1 percent. The company said that over the last twelve months, it has achieved several strategic milestones and is well positioned to deliver on its strategy in 2018.



IG Group shares also rose about 1 percent after the company said it achieved record pre-tax profit and revenue in the first half.



EasyJet soared almost 6 percent. The budget airline posted improved revenues and passenger numbers for the three months to December as a result of the bankruptcies of Monarch, Air Berlin and Alitalia.



British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines rallied 2.5 percent.



Sky Plc jumped 2.6 percent after the competition regulator blocked Rupert Murdoch's £11.7 billion bid to take full control of the company, saying the planned takeover is not in the public interest.



Estate agency group Countrywide dropped 1.4 percent on reports that it could announce departure of its Chief Executive Alison Platt.



Online grocer Ocado fell 6 percent on profit taking after rising as much as 27 percent on Monday.



