

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. The economic sentiment index is seen rising to 17.7 in January from 17.4 in December.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the franc and the pound, it eased against the yen. Against the greenback, it held steady.



The euro was worth 1.2242 against the greenback, 135.50 against the yen, 1.1788 against the franc and 0.8777 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



