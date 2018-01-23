LONDON, 2018-01-23 11:17 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A holiday home is not only somewhere to create treasured memories with family and friends, it can also represent a solid business investment. Accessibility, amenities, seasonal consistency and security are all likely to be key considerations when searching for a potential location, and Quinta do Lago scores highly across the board.



Located just to the west of Faro Airport, the picturesque resort is part of the Algarve's Golden Triangle and easily accessible from most UK airports, as well as major European cities such as Paris, Madrid and Frankfurt. Accessibility is essential if holiday homes are to provide year-round return on investment (ROI), and Quinta do Lago is capable of attracting weekend holidaymakers and longer-term travellers alike.



Fantastic leisure facilities ensure that the resort delivers year-round appeal. Golf, wellness services, award-winning restaurants and a multi-sports hub provide Quinta do Lago with seasonal consistency. Far from just a summer destination, a holiday home here can provide regular, dependable income - particularly as the Algarve benefits from 300 days of sunshine a year.



If you do choose to purchase a home in Quinta do Lago you'll find your investment matched by the resort owners. A recently completed €50m project has resulted in the development of many new properties and the renovation of existing facilities.



Quinta do Lago may be able to boast more than 40 years of investment, but that doesn't mean that it is resting on its laurels. By continuing to build, innovate and develop new areas, the resort has seen land and property prices rise consistently. This has ensured that this spectacular location has become renowned as somewhere that visitors can enjoy and investors can trust.



