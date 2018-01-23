Aerospace Floor Panels Market Size Worth $554.4 Million by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalaerospace floor panels marketsize is expected to reach USD 554.4 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The market is majorly driven by the growth of the aerospace industry, rising air passenger traffic, and increasing defense expenditure.

Aerospace floor panels are crucial products used for flooring in aircraft. They are manufactured using a number of raw materials including Nomex honeycomb and aluminum honeycomb. These raw materials are used to manufacture aerospace floor panels to be used in military, commercial, and business aircraft.

In terms of revenue, commercial aviation was the largest end-use segment for aerospace floor panels, accounting for 59.4% of the global market in 2016. Air passenger traffic has been increasing consistently over the years and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Rising passenger traffic is supported by increasing deliveries from manufacturers. Also, increase in number of routes that connect various cities has facilitated the growth of air passenger traffic.

A large number of research agencies have been carrying out R&D activities and are increasing investments in aerospace floor panels field for several years now. Research has helped in discovering various benefits of using aluminum honeycomb for manufacturing these panels. Technological innovations involving honeycombs have led to discovery of new methods of manufacturing high-strength and lightweight honeycomb cores.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Aerospace Floor Panels Market Size Analysis Report By Raw Material (Nomex Honeycomb, Aluminum Honeycomb), By Aircraft Type (Narrow body, Wide body, VLA), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/aerospace-floor-panels-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The military aircraft end-use segment will exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.2% in terms of revenue from 2017 to 2025, on account of growing defense spending across the globe

By aircraft type, the narrow body segment emerged dominant in terms of revenue in 2016 and is estimated to reach a market size of USD 386.0 million by 2025. Rising adoption of these aircraft for domestic transport, where compact aircraft are preferred, is expected to drive growth

by 2025. Rising adoption of these aircraft for domestic transport, where compact aircraft are preferred, is expected to drive growth Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, mainly on account of considerable growth in air traffic and defense spending, especially in India and China . In terms of revenue, this regional market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 to 2025

is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, mainly on account of considerable growth in air traffic and defense spending, especially in and . In terms of revenue, this regional market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 to 2025 Key players such as Rockwell Collins Inc.; Zodiac Aerospace; Triumph Group Inc.; The Nordam Group Inc.; AIM Aviation Ltd.; EnCore Group; and The Gill Corporation dominated the industry.

Grand View Research has segmented the global aerospace floor panels market on the basis of raw material, aircraft type, end use, and region:

Aerospace Floor Panels Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Nomex honeycomb Aluminum honeycomb Others

Aerospace Floor Panels Aircraft Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Narrow body aircraft Wide body aircraft Very Large Aircraft (VLA )

Aerospace Floor Panels End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Commercial aviation Military aircraft Business jets

Aerospace Floor Panels Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe U.K. Germany Asia Pacific China India Japan Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia



