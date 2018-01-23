

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) on Tuesday announced a new 10-year CEO performance award for Elon Musk with vesting entirely contingent on achieving market cap and operational milestones that would make Tesla one of the most valuable companies in the world.



The performance award consists of a 10-year grant of stock options that vests in 12 tranches. Each of the 12 tranches vests only if a pair of milestones are both met.



In order to fully vest, Tesla's market cap would have to grow to $650 billion, an increase of almost $600 billion, and important revenue and profitability goals would also have to be achieved.



The award is modeled after Elon's 2012 performance award, which helped bring about a more than 17-fold increase in Tesla's market cap in the five years after it was put in place.



The company noted that Musk will receive no guaranteed compensation of any kind - no salary, no cash bonuses, and no equity that vests simply by the passage of time. Instead, his only compensation will be a 100% at-risk performance award, which ensures that he will be compensated only if Tesla and all of its shareholders do extraordinarily well.



To meet the first market cap milestone, Tesla said its current market cap must increase to $100 billion. For each of the remaining 11 milestones, Tesla's market cap must continue to increase in additional $50 billion increments. Thus, for Elon to fully vest in the award, Tesla's market cap must increase to $650 billion.



To meet the operational milestones, Tesla must meet a set of escalating Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA targets.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX