1,255 Euro		+0,05
+4,15 %
WKN: A12E3P ISIN: CA55303L1013 Ticker-Symbol: 1MG 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
23.01.2018 | 11:44
(8 Leser)
ACCESSWIRE

Rockstone Research: MGX Assembles Dream Team For California Lithium Strategy

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2018 / Today, MGX Minerals Inc. (CSE: XMG; OTCQB: MGXMF; Frankfurt: 1MG) appointed Randall W. Keller as Vice President of Business Development, who previously worked as Director of Business Development, Transmission & Land Assets for Berkshire Hathaway Energy Renewables, a company controlled by American multinational conglomerate holding company Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and known for its leadership by Warren Buffett.

The full report can be accessed with the following links:

English: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/4105-MGX-Assembles-Dream-Team-For-California-Lithium-Strategy

German: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/de/research-reports/4106-Das-perfekte-Team-fuer-die-Lithium-Strategie-in-Kalifornien

Disclaimer: Please read the full disclaimer within the full research report as fundamental risks and conflicts of interest exist.

SOURCE: Rockstone Research



© 2018 ACCESSWIRE