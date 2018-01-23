Regulatory News:

New Areva, refocused on nuclear materials development and waste management, has become Orano.

Orano's activities encompass mining, conversion-enrichment, used fuel recycling, nuclear logistics, dismantling and engineering

Orano transforms nuclear materials so that they can be used to support the development of society, first and foremost in the field of energy.

The group offers products and services with high added value throughout the entire nuclear fuel cycle, from raw materials to waste treatment. Its activities, from mining to dismantling, as well as in conversion, enrichment, recycling, logistics and engineering, contribute to the production of low carbon electricity.

Orano and its 16,000 employees bring to bear their expertise and their mastery of cutting-edge technology, as well as their permanent search for innovation and unwavering dedication to safety, to serve their customers in France and abroad.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

Contacts:

Orano

Press service

+33 (0)1 34 96 12 15

press@areva.com

or

Investor relations

Anne-Sophie Jugean, +33 (0)1 34 96 62 41

anne-sophie.jugean@areva.com