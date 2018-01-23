Grünenthal to Distribute, Promote, and Sell MSD's Women's Health Products in Several Countries in Latin America

AACHEN, Germany, January 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Grünenthal announced today that it has entered into a distribution agreement with MSD (tradename of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA) for distributing, promoting and selling MSD's Women's Health products in Brazil, Central America, Colombia, Mexico and Peru. The portfolio comprises several Women's Health products, including Zoely, Nuvaring, Cerazette and Livial. MSD will continue to commercialize Nexplanon/Implanon NXT throughout that region.

"This agreement represents a major contribution to Grünenthal's overall growth. Women's Health is one of our strategic priorities for Latin America. Therefore, we are delighted that MSD has chosen us to distribute, promote, and sell Women's Health products that are a perfect complement to our existing offerings in this region. The addition of these products to our portfolio will enable us to establish an even stronger footprint in key markets like Brazil and Mexico and become the 2nd largest Women's Health company in Latin America," Gabriel Baertschi, Chief Executive Officer Grünenthal, explains. "We are now at the forefront of supporting women's health in the region," he stated.

Further terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Grünenthal will take over the distribution, promotion and sales of a product portfolio with attractive growth prospects across Latin America. The agreement propels Grünenthal to become the 2nd largest Women's Health company in this region with revenues above € 110 million.

Women's Health is one of Grünenthal's strategic priorities in Latin America. In January 2017, Grünenthal introduced its Chilean hormone plant, which is the company's center of excellence for hormone production. It is the most modern facility of its kind in Latin America and improves access to high quality health products for women across the region.

