OneTrust Announces Open Registration for PrivacyConnect Global GDPR Workshop Series

LONDON, Jan. 23,2018 /PRNewswire/ --OneTrust, a global leader in enterprise privacy management software, today announced open registration for the Global PrivacyConnect General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Workshop Series for the first half of 2018.

PrivacyConnect is a free, practitioner-focused, half-day local workshop series where privacy professionals can share tips and best practices to operationalise their privacy programmes.

Through structured educational sessions, peer-led discussions, and networking, the PrivacyConnect workshop series will assemble privacy practitioners from around the world to discuss operational best practices and regulatory requirements under the GDPR and ePrivacy Directive. Workshops will feature a comprehensive agenda that includes the following educational sessions:

Universal Consent & Enterprise Preference Management

Data Subject Access Requests (DSAR)

Cookie Consent & Website Scanning

Data Mapping & Records of Processing

Vendor Risk Management

Incident & Breach Management

PIA, DPIA, & Privacy by Design Assessment Automation

PrivacyConnect workshops will be held in cities across the European Union, Middle East, United Kingdom, United States, and Canada, including: London, Washington D.C., Amsterdam, Paris, San Francisco, Toronto, Munich, Brussels, Chicago, Tel Aviv, New York, Madrid, Dublin, Stockholm, Houston, Berlin, Seattle, Geneva, Milan, Atlanta, Warsaw, Denver, Rome, Tallinn, Los Angeles, Dubai, Columbus, Belfast, Phoenix, Budapest, Helsinki, Portland, Prague, Vienna, Dallas, Frankfurt, Boston, and Manchester. See the full schedule at PrivacyConnect.com.

In addition to the workshops, PrivacyConnect will host a series of online webinars - presented by top-tier law firms and consultancies - covering a broad range of privacy topics and regulatory guidance and featuring case studies and practical tips to implement the GDPR.

OneTrust launched its GDPR workshop series (formerly titled SmartPrivacy) in early 2017, and saw immediate success with 3,000 registrations across 40 global events in its first year. The series' success was largely due to its deep privacy research, subject matter expertise, vendor-agnostic approach to privacy management tools, and practitioner-focused peer-to-peer discussions with a high-quality audience of well-respected privacy executives and companies.

"The accelerated growth of our international workshop programme has allowed OneTrust to play a critical role in helping global organisations comply with data privacy regulations," said OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP), Kabir Barday, CIPP US/E, CIPM, CIPT. "The expansion of PrivacyConnect series demonstrates the strength of our community around privacy programme best practices."

PrivacyConnect attendees can expect to receive 4.5 CPE credit hours, comprehensive manual with session content, the official GDPR text pocket reference, access to free OneTrust tools and templates, and networking with peers.

To register for a PrivacyConnect workshop or webinar, visit PrivacyConnect.com.

For more information on OneTrust, watch a 5-minute demo video, visit OneTrust.com or email info@onetrust.com.

About OneTrust

OneTrust's privacy management software is used by more than 1,500 organisations to comply with data privacy regulations across sectors and jurisdictions, including the EU GDPR and ePrivacy (Cookie Law).

The multi-lingual software is deployed in an EU cloud or on-premise, and is based on a combination of intelligent scanning, regulator guidance-based questionnaires, and automated workflows used together to automatically generate the record keeping required for an organisation to demonstrate compliance to regulators and auditors.

OneTrust helps organisations implement GDPR requirements, including: Data Protection by Design (PbD), Data Protection Impact Assessments (PIA / DPIA), Vendor Risk Management, Incident and Breach Management, Records of Processing (Data Mapping), Universal Consent and Preference Management, ePrivacy Cookie Consent, Data Subject Access, Portability, and Right to Be Forgotten.

Backed by the founders of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH) and AirWatch ($1.54B acq. by VMware), OneTrust is co-headquartered in London, UK and Atlanta, GA with a fast-growing global team of privacy and technology experts surpassing 300 employees.

