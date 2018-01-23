Saba Recognised as Strategic Leader in the 2018 Fosway 9-Grid' for Learning Systems

BRACKNELL, England, January 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Talent and learning Innovator achieves Strategic Leader status for the fourth consecutive year

Saba, a leading provider of people-centric talent management solutions, today announced the company has been named a Strategic Leader for the fourth consecutive year in the Fosway 9-Grid' for Learning Systems. In addition to the company's product innovation and sophisticated enterprise-grade learning capabilities - both factors influencing leader placement - Saba is again the only Strategic Leader to also be recognised by Fosway Group for a total cost of ownership that meets the needs of organisations of all sizes.

The annual Fosway 9-Grid' for Learning Systems is a multi-dimensional model that can be used to understand the relative position of solutions and providers predominantly in the UK and European markets. It allows organisations to compare different solutions based on their Performance, Potential, Market Presence, Total Cost of Ownership and Future Trajectories across the market.

"Saba continues to innovate and incorporate new, informal and personalised learning capabilities into their offering to help customers drive learner adoption and engagement as well as measure the business impact of all their learning strategies," said David Wilson, CEO of Fosway Group. "As a Strategic Leader in our analysis, Saba's learning solution provides an array of rich capabilities and features, with the sophistication to meet the needs of complex enterprise customers, while still delivering a total cost of ownership that meets the needs of the mid-market."

Since the publication of the 2017 Fosway 9-Grid' for Learning Systems, Saba has continued to advance its learning and talent management capabilities with user-centric, high impact tools that are personalised, customisable and scalable. Saba Cloud empowers L&D leaders to the needs of today's learner with a self-directed experience including the ability to tag, share and curate informal and micro-learning content, while also providing the organisation an unmatched means to assess and measure the impact of all learning experiences, no matter where learning happens. As a Strategic Leader, Saba also garnered recognition for its strong market performance and customer advocacy.

"It is again an honour to be named as a Strategic Leader by Fosway Group, which we believe is a testament to our commitment to deliver an exceptional experience to our customers worldwide," said Christian Foerg, General Manager of Saba in EMEA. "This commitment guides everything from our product development and innovation, right through to our support, services and partnerships. When combined with the tremendous value of our offering, it means we do much more than streamline learning management. We help our customers transform their approach to talent, improve their competitiveness, and drive business impact."

Additional details, including the entire Fosway 9-Grid' report for Learning Systems can be found here:http://www.fosway.com/9-grid/learning-systems/

About the Fosway 9-Grid'

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR and learning analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid' provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. Now in its sixth year, the analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 200 customer organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website athttp://www.fosway.com/for more information on Fosway Group's research and services.

About Saba

Saba makes software that transforms the working lives of millions of people, and increases growth and success for thousands of businesses around the world. We help organisations create the catalyst for exceptional employee engagement, with a powerful cloud platform that delivers a continuous development experience - from personalised training and collaboration to real-time coaching, goal setting and feedback. Today thousands of customers worldwide, in virtually every industry, count on Saba to engage their people, connect their teams, and get the critical insight they need to prove the impact of talent on business success. For more information, visithttp://www.saba.com/.

