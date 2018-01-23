Regulatory News:

The Carrefour (Paris:CA) and La Poste groups announce today the signing of a partnership to accelerate the development, on a national scale, of home delivery services for food and non-food shopping, for the benefit of consumers. This partnership is part of the priorities of the "Carrefour 2022" plan, presented today by Alexandre Bompard, Chairman and CEO of the Carrefour Group, whose aim is to accelerate the group's digital transformation by developing an omni-channel system of reference.

Carrefour Livraison Express to reach 15 cities at end 2018

After successful roll-out in Paris and its immediate surroundings, followed by Lyon, Bordeaux, Toulouse and Montpellier, the Carrefour and La Poste groups will deploy the Carrefour Livraison Express service in 10 new cities in 2018: Clermont-Ferrand, Dijon, Grenoble, Lille, Nancy, Nantes, Nice, Reims, Rennes and Strasbourg. This one-hour delivery service has been operated, since its creation in 2016, by Stuart, a subsidiary of the La Poste group specialized in urgent urban deliveries.

A new delivery service from Carrefour Drive

On the back of their successful cooperation for Carrefour Livraison Express, the two groups have decided to launch this year a new delivery service from Drive Carrefour (hypermarkets and supermarkets). This service will be tested in 2018 in two pilot cities. Delivery will also be operated by Stuart.

The density of the La Poste network and of Carrefour stores is an opportunity to deploy home delivery services nationwide, with La Poste providing Carrefour with expertise in last-mile management to simplify the lives of customers of the food retail group and offer them a broader range of services.

Carrefour Livraison Express at a glance Launched in 2016 in Paris and its immediate surroundings (Neuilly, Levallois, Malakoff, Vanves and Bagnolet), Carrefour Express Delivery was extended in 2017 to Lyon, Bordeaux, Toulouse and Montpellier. It is an ultra-fast delivery service, which allows home delivery of online purchases within one hour. Thanks to Carrefour's "Livraison express" app, the customer draws up his shopping list from a wide range of food SKUs (fresh food, groceries ...) and some everyday non-food SKUs (hygiene, beauty, hardware products...). Customers choose their delivery window (30 minutes) and the delivery is invoiced at a fixed price of €4.90, with no minimum purchase amount The delivery is operated by Stuart, a subsidiary of the La Poste group specializing in urgent urban deliveries by bicycle or cargo bikes from Carrefour Market and Carrefour City stores.

About Carrefour

A global leader and the reference in food retail, Carrefour operates more than 12,000 stores and e-commerce sites in more than 30 countries. Carrefour is a multi-local, multi-format and omni-channel retail Group that employs more than 384,000 people worldwide and generated total sales of 103.7 billion euros under its banners in 2016. Every day, Carrefour welcomes 13 million customers around the world and is actively committed to quality and to more sustainable trade. The Group's Corporate Social Responsibility worldwide approach is built on three pillars: fighting against waste in all its forms, protecting biodiversity and working alongside the company's partners. For more information: www.carrefour.com,@CarrefourGroup

About Le Groupe La Poste

A wholly state-owned public limited company, Le Groupe La Poste is structured around five core business units: Services-Mail-Parcels, La Banque Postale, Network La Poste, GeoPost, and Digital Services. The Group operates out of 40 countries in four continents. La Poste's 17,000 postal retail outlets make it France's leading local business network, serving 1.6 million customers every day. Every year, La Poste delivers 23.265 billion items worldwide (letters, printed advertising media and parcels), 6 days a week. In 2016, the Group generated €23.294 billion in revenues (22.4% from outside France) and had a headcount of more than 250,000. In its strategic plan "La Poste 2020: conquering the future" strategic plan, La Poste has set itself the objective of stepping up its transformation with the active expansion into new regions. With its goal of becoming the leading company in local personal services, for everyone, everywhere, every day, La Poste is committed to making life simpler for all.

