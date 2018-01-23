Lithium ion manufacturer GS Yuasa has announced plans to establish a European subsidiary, and to construct a new manufacturing plant for lithium batteries in Miskolc, Hungary.

Tokyo stock exchange listed battery manufacturer GS Yuasa has announced plans to form a subsidiary in Hungary, and to assemble lithium-ion batteries at a new facility located close to the industrial city of Miskolc.

According to GS Yuasa, the plant will be used to assemble lithium batteries for starting, lighting and ignition applications (automotive batteries), which it expects to expand ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...