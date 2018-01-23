Shares in haemodynamic management firm Deltex Medical Group fell as much as 12% during early trading on Tuesday morning after the group announced its intention to undertake a £1m equity placing. Deltex revealed that the almost-£1.1m accelerated bookbuild would be launched at a minimum price of 1.25p, with certain other investors proposing to invest £685,000 in the company by way of a subscription at the issue price. The company intended to provide all qualifying participants with the ...

