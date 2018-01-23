Strategic natural resource opportunities investor Metal Tiger has sold 7,929,826 shares in Kingsgate Consolidated, it announced on Tuesday. The AIM-traded firm confirmed the sale brought its holding down to 11,504,685 shares, from 19,434,511, representing 5.15% of KCN's issued share capital. It said the sales resulted in gross proceeds of AUD 2.69m, or around £1.53m. "Metal Tiger has taken the prudent decision to de-risk our Kingsgate investment by partially selling down and booking a profit," ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...