German investor confidence improved more than expected in January, according to the latest survey from the ZEW Center for European Economic Research in Mannheim. The current situation index rose to 95.2 from 89.3, exceeding expectations for a reading of 89.8 and hitting its highest level since the survey began in 1991. Meanwhile, the indicator of economic sentiment increased to 20.4 from 17.4 the month before, beating expectations of 17.8. The indicator of economic sentiment for the eurozone ...

