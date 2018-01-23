First Bitcoin Capital Corp.: First Bitcoin Capital Corp Demonstrates Ownership of Primary Ethereum ERC20 Wallet

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2018 / First Bitcoin Capital Corp (OTC: BITCF) (the "Company") announced today that it demonstrated ownership of its Primary Ethereum Wallet by sending 18.18 Alphabit (COIN:ABC) from its primary Ethereum Wallet to the Company's test Ethereum wallet.

The Company previously announced that it would transfer the amount of 18.18 ABC tokens in order to demonstrate its control of Alphabit (COIN:ABC) which includes AlphabitCoinFund.com.

This is the primary Ethereum wallet owned by the Company:

https://etherscan.io/token/0x036407F23D5E1C1486F7488332CF54bf06E5F09F?a=0x8e7767f3523777f810d5ba3197a3bc10bf4b7f01

This is the transaction confirmation of the 18.18 ABC tokens sent yesterday:

https://etherscan.io/tx/0xddb390e625f6d28c24cbd09e42f6e012f8c440b4ac74622ac84fba5a2073257b

The Company previously demonstrated ownership of its 3 primary Omni Wallets holding more than 100 unique cryptocurrencies developed on and utilizing the Bitcoin Blockchain.

We believe that First Bitcoin Capital's demonstrating ownership of it primary Ethereum wallet is a significant event in as much as it holds nearly 200,000,000 Alphabit (COIN:ABC) ERC20 Tokens, therein, with ABC trading on two active cryptocurrency exchanges, including the New Zealand exchange, https://www.cryptopia.co.nz/Exchange/?market=ABC_BTC as well as https://c-cex.com/?p=abc-btc.

It should be noted that as a result of the Company transferring ownership of its primary Omni wallet to Alphabit and with a limit of 210,000,000 Alphabit totally generated and outstanding, First Bitcoin Capital indirectly owns 95% of its first Omni Wallet through Alphabit.

About First Bitcoin Capital Corp

First Bitcoin Capital Corp is engaged in developing digital currencies, proprietary Blockchain technologies, and the digital currency exchange - www.CoinQX.com (in Beta). We see this step as a tremendous opportunity to create further shareholder value by leveraging management's experience in developing and managing complex Blockchain technologies and in developing new types of digital assets. Being the first publicly-traded cryptocurrency and blockchain-centered company since early 2014, we provide our shareholders with diversified exposure to digital cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies.

Cautionary Note to Investors

Investors and potential shareholders in the Company should carefully consider the high risks involved in speculating in our common stock both in the OTC markets as well as in the cryptocurrency markets and should be aware that the inventory of altcoins developed or maintained by the Company, while showing significant potential, is highly speculative and that such cryptocurrencies are extremely illiquid and only trade sporadically on small, foreign cryptocurrency exchanges.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file at www.OTCMarkets.com.

Contact us via: info@bitcoincapitalcorp.com or visit http://www.bitcoincapitalcorp.com

SOURCE: First Bitcoin Capital Corp.

