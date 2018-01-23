Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR), a world leader in creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments, was recognized for the sixth consecutive year by Fortune Magazine as one of the World's Most Admired Companies.

Developed annually by FORTUNE Magazine and the Korn Ferry Hay Group, the World's Most Admired Companies list is the definitive report card on corporate reputation.

"We're pleased to again be recognized as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine," said Michael W. Lamach, chairman and chief executive officer of Ingersoll Rand. "Continued placement on this list affirms our strategy and approach to sustainability social, environmental and business is well balanced and benefits our employees, customers, shareholders and communities. This honor is made possible by the dedication of our team around the world, who continue to transform everyday life for the better through innovative and connected solutions."

To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed. The survey measures nine attributes related to financial performance and corporate reputation.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) advances the quality of life by creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments. Our people and our family of brands including Club Car, Ingersoll Rand, Thermo King and Trane - work together to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings; transport and protect food and perishables; and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. We are a $14 billion global business committed to a world of sustainable progress and enduring results. For more information, visit www.ingersollrand.com.

