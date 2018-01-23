RegScan' Joins SAPPartnerEdgeOpen Ecosystem

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --RegScan', Inc., a Williamsport, Pa.-based compliance management company, today announced that it has joined the SAPPartnerEdgeopen ecosystem. This membership allows RegScan to access resources from SAP with the aim of meeting customer needs for regulatory, audit and compliance content integrated with SAP solutions.

RegScan content can be made available within the SAP Environment, Health, and Safety Management (SAP EHS Management) application as part of its compliance scenario functionality. This currently can be done as part of an implementation project. RegScan is collaborating with the SAP development teams with the intent of enabling import of RegScan data within the standard product.

"We are excited that RegScan's compliance content will be integrated within the SAP S/4HANAEHS solution. Our membership in the open ecosystem will better help us meet the needs of many of our global clients," said Gretchen Retteghieri, vice president of Business and Product Development for RegScan. "Additionally, we have been working closely with SAP product experts to make this integration smooth and successful."

ABOUT REGSCAN'

With a dedicated staff of global experts. RegScan' is a trusted resource for regulatory compliance information, monitoring and audit protocols. RegScan's' unique online tools enable easy access to global environmental, health and safety regulations and standards. Companies can conduct research and receive alerts through the RegScan' One system. Content can also be exported into software management systems.

