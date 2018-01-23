

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart (WMT) said The Walmart and Sam's Club associates in Florida will soon receive wage increases and bonuses totaling nearly $105.7 million. In Florida, more than 67,500 Walmart and Sam's Club associates are expected to be eligible for the one-time cash bonus, which is estimated to total more than $27 million.



Walmart also announced an increase in starting wage rate to $11 an hour, effective in the Feb. 17, 2018, pay cycle. The change is in addition to wage increases already planned for many U.S. markets in the coming fiscal year. The increase applies to all hourly associates in the U.S., including stores, Sam's Clubs, eCommerce, logistics and Home Office. More than 49,500 Walmart and Sam's Club associates in Florida are expected to receive a wage increase, which is estimated to total more than $78.5 million. Walmart's new average hourly wage for full-time associates in Florida will be $14.04.



'We are building on investments we've been making in associates, in their wages and skills development,' said Doug McMillon, Walmart CEO.



The company also announced an expanded parental and maternity leave policy, providing full-time hourly associates in the U.S. with 10 weeks of paid maternity leave and six weeks of paid parental leave. Salaried associates will also receive six weeks of paid parental leave.



