NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC - Appointment of Non Executive Director

London, January 23
23 January 2018
Newbury Racecourse plc (the 'Company')
Appointment of non-executive director
The Board of Newbury Racecourse PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Thompson as non-executive director with immediate effect.
Matthew Thompson is currently Managing Director of Services for Mitie Group plc, a business supplying essential services to the private sector and with over 20,000 employees. Previously, Matthew spent eight years leading the Sports & Leisure business for Compass Group, both in the UK and then globally, delivering hospitality and catering services to a wide range of clients, including Wimbledon, Twickenham, The O2, Glyndebourne and Jockey Club Racecourses. Matthew has also held senior roles at Zenith plc, Centrica and Glaxo Wellcome.
Chairman Dominic Burke commented:
"We are delighted to welcome Matthew to the Board. His many years of experience within hospitality and catering will help us to drive forward this key part of our business and deliver our ambitious plans for growth and the highest standards of customer service, alongside the investment in our facilities.'
Matthew Thompson's Directorships:
Directorships held in the past 5 years;
Company Date Resigned
Zenith Midco Limited Resigned 6 January 2017
Zenith Opco Limited Resigned 6 January 2017
Accelerate Acquistions Limited Resigned 6 January 2017
Zenith Intermediate Holdings Limited Resigned 6 January 2017
Zenith Vehicle Contracts Group Limited Resigned 6 January 2017
ZVC Group Limited Resigned 6 January 2017
Zenith Remarketing Limited Resigned 6 January 2017
Zenith Vehicle Sales Limited Resigned 6 January 2017
Zenith Vehicle Contracts Limited Resigned 6 January 2017
Provecta Car Plan Limited Resigned 6 January 2017
Zenith Acquisitionco 2 Limited Resigned 6 January 2017
HVS (UK) Limited Resigned 6 January 2017
Zenith EF Limited Resigned 6 January 2017
Tower Car Sales Limited Resigned 6 January 2017
Leasedrive Group Limited Resigned 6 January 2017
ZVC Holdings (UK) Limited Resigned 6 January 2017
Zenith Acquisitionco 1 Limited Resigned 6 January 2017
Leasedrive Holdings (UK) Limited Resigned 6 January 2017
Leasedrive Velo Holdings Limited Resigned 6 January 2017
Crowthorne 2011 Holdings Limited Resigned 6 January 2017
Masterlease Portfolio Limited Resigned 6 January 2017
Leasedrive Limited Resigned 6 January 2017
Leasedrive Rental Management Limited Resigned 6 January 2017
Velo Limited Resigned 6 January 2017
The Motorgroup Trustees Limited Resigned 6 January 2017
Twickenham Experience Ltd Resigned 20 January 2015
Oval Events Limited Resigned 18 July 2013
Oval Events Holdings Limited Resigned 18 July 2013
Milburns Restaurants Limited Resigned 1 May 2013
Compass Group, UK and Ireland Limited Resigned 1 May 2013
Peter Parfitt Sport Limited Resigned 1 May 2013
Letheby & Christopher Limited Resigned 1 May 2013
Leisure Support Services Limited Resigned 1 May 2013
Payne & Gunter Limited Resigned 1 May 2013
Keith Prowse Limited Resigned 1 May 2013
Compass Services (UK) Limited Resigned 1 May 2013
Facilities Management Catering Limited Resigned 1 May 2013
Leith's Limited Resigned 1 May 2013
Peter Parfitt Leisure Overseas Travel Limited Resigned 1 May 2013
Compass Contract Services (U.K.) Limited Resigned 1 May 2013
Gruppo Events Limited Resigned 1 May 2013
