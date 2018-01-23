NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC - Appointment of Non Executive Director

23 January 2018

Newbury Racecourse plc (the 'Company')

Appointment of non-executive director

The Board of Newbury Racecourse PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Thompson as non-executive director with immediate effect.

Matthew Thompson is currently Managing Director of Services for Mitie Group plc, a business supplying essential services to the private sector and with over 20,000 employees. Previously, Matthew spent eight years leading the Sports & Leisure business for Compass Group, both in the UK and then globally, delivering hospitality and catering services to a wide range of clients, including Wimbledon, Twickenham, The O2, Glyndebourne and Jockey Club Racecourses. Matthew has also held senior roles at Zenith plc, Centrica and Glaxo Wellcome.

Chairman Dominic Burke commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Matthew to the Board. His many years of experience within hospitality and catering will help us to drive forward this key part of our business and deliver our ambitious plans for growth and the highest standards of customer service, alongside the investment in our facilities.'

Matthew Thompson's Directorships:

Directorships held in the past 5 years;

Company Date Resigned

Zenith Midco Limited Resigned 6 January 2017

Zenith Opco Limited Resigned 6 January 2017

Accelerate Acquistions Limited Resigned 6 January 2017

Zenith Intermediate Holdings Limited Resigned 6 January 2017

Zenith Vehicle Contracts Group Limited Resigned 6 January 2017

ZVC Group Limited Resigned 6 January 2017

Zenith Remarketing Limited Resigned 6 January 2017

Zenith Vehicle Sales Limited Resigned 6 January 2017

Zenith Vehicle Contracts Limited Resigned 6 January 2017

Provecta Car Plan Limited Resigned 6 January 2017

Zenith Acquisitionco 2 Limited Resigned 6 January 2017

HVS (UK) Limited Resigned 6 January 2017

Zenith EF Limited Resigned 6 January 2017

Tower Car Sales Limited Resigned 6 January 2017

Leasedrive Group Limited Resigned 6 January 2017

ZVC Holdings (UK) Limited Resigned 6 January 2017

Zenith Acquisitionco 1 Limited Resigned 6 January 2017

Leasedrive Holdings (UK) Limited Resigned 6 January 2017

Leasedrive Velo Holdings Limited Resigned 6 January 2017

Crowthorne 2011 Holdings Limited Resigned 6 January 2017

Masterlease Portfolio Limited Resigned 6 January 2017

Leasedrive Limited Resigned 6 January 2017

Leasedrive Rental Management Limited Resigned 6 January 2017

Velo Limited Resigned 6 January 2017

The Motorgroup Trustees Limited Resigned 6 January 2017

Twickenham Experience Ltd Resigned 20 January 2015

Oval Events Limited Resigned 18 July 2013

Oval Events Holdings Limited Resigned 18 July 2013

Milburns Restaurants Limited Resigned 1 May 2013

Compass Group, UK and Ireland Limited Resigned 1 May 2013

Peter Parfitt Sport Limited Resigned 1 May 2013

Letheby & Christopher Limited Resigned 1 May 2013

Leisure Support Services Limited Resigned 1 May 2013

Payne & Gunter Limited Resigned 1 May 2013

Keith Prowse Limited Resigned 1 May 2013

Compass Services (UK) Limited Resigned 1 May 2013

Facilities Management Catering Limited Resigned 1 May 2013

Leith's Limited Resigned 1 May 2013

Peter Parfitt Leisure Overseas Travel Limited Resigned 1 May 2013

Compass Contract Services (U.K.) Limited Resigned 1 May 2013

Gruppo Events Limited Resigned 1 May 2013

