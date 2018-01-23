Company will join forces with Cisco to showcase knowledge-infused, AI-guided omnichannel customer engagement at Europe's premier call centre conference



SUNNYVALE, Calif. and NEWBURY, U.K., 2018-01-23 12:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN), the leading provider of cloud customer engagement solutions, today announced that the company will showcase its award-winning digital engagement suite for the Cisco contact centre infrastructure-eGain Solve for Cisco Unified CCE-at CCW 2018 in Berlin, scheduled for February 26th through March 1st , 2018.



Proven in world-class deployments, eGain Solve suite helps companies simultaneously elevate the customer experience (CX), business experience (BX), and agent experience (AX) to make digital transformation of experiences (DX) easy and successful. The solution dramatically improves metrics such as NPS (Net Promoter Score), CSAT (Customer Satisfaction), FCR (First-Contact Resolution), AHT (Average Handle Time), speed to agent competency, training time, and compliance.



At CCW 2018, eGain will exhibit eGain Solve for Cisco Unified CCE at the Cisco stand (C14/D9) in Hall 3). The solution can be deployed in a matter of hours by leveraging an ingenious hybrid cloud model that is highly secure, scalable, and compliant with PII, PCI, HIPAA, and Safe Harbor standards, as well as GDPR.



Capabilities that will be demonstrated include:



-- Knowledge and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for process guidance -- Connected analytics for contact centre operations and customer journeys -- Digital customer experience, including mobile, chat, cobrowse, and messaging -- Proactive engagement with chat and contextual offers



More Information



More information about eGain Solve for Cisco is available at: http://www.egain.com/egain-for-cisco/.



About CCW 2018



For more information about CCW 2018, the leading event for call centre business in Europe, visit:



https://www.ccw.eu/en/.



About eGain



eGain customer engagement solutions power digital transformation for leading brands. Our top-rated cloud applications for social, mobile, web, and contact centers help clients deliver connected customer journeys in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.



