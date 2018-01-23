M Line Holdings, Inc. Announces Progress in Becoming Current in Its OTC Filing Requirements

M Line is Working on New Communication Strategies and Acquisition Opportunities

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2018 / M Line Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: MLHC) ("M Line" or the "Company") announces plans to catch up on financial reporting requirements as part of its new strategy to become current and to grow the business through acquisitions.

The first phase of this initiative will be to update public communication through a new website and complete filings to be a current in it's reporting requirements. Management has sourced the necessary resources for these tasks and is working diligently to complete them in the near term.

Due to circumstances beyond Management's control, the Company has been unable to file audited financial statements and as a result, a form 15 was filed. The missing unaudited financial statements will be filed as soon as possible. It has taken the Board considerable time to harness these necessary assets for the Company but management believes that M Line has a bright future.

Tony Anish, CEO of M Line stated, "After a difficult year the Company is rebuilding its business base with income being generated by its financial services division. We are also looking forward to announcing the first of M Line's new acquisitions. There is an enormous amount of work to be done but we believe we are heading in the right direction. Corporate overheads will be very low leaving most of the profit available to pay off any remaining old debt and clean up the Company."

About M Line Holdings, Inc.

M Line has historically been a holding Company with subsidiaries primarily involved in the aerospace industry and business financing. In the future, the Company will continue with its business financing activities, continue to contemplate aerospace opportunities as well as introduce new businesses to the group.

