

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $4.78 billion, or $1.74 per share. This was higher than $4.36 billion, or $1.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.5% to $20.20 billion. This was up from $18.11 billion last year.



Johnson & Johnson earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $4.78 Bln. vs. $4.36 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.6% -EPS (Q4): $1.74 vs. $1.58 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.72 -Revenue (Q4): $20.20 Bln vs. $18.11 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.5%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.00 - $8.20 Full year revenue guidance: $80.6 - $81.4 Bln



