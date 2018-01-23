Periscope By McKinsey Announces Availability of its Sales Solutions on the Anaplan Platform

NEW YORK and LONDON, January 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Periscope By McKinsey, a suite of solutions focusing on price, promotion, assortment, sales and marketing optimization to achieve sustainable revenue growth, has announced that PeriscopeRep Planner, part of its Sales Solutions is now available on the Anaplan platform. Anaplan provides a cloud planning platform that connects data, people, and plans in every part of a business.

Large and fast-growing organizations use Anaplan's cloud platform in every business function to make better-informed plans and decisions and drive faster, more effective planning processes. PeriscopeRep Planner, now available on the Anaplan App Hub, is an end-to-end sales growth analytics solution that empowers companies to plan, prioritize, and pursue growth opportunities within their customer base. On average, Rep Planner enables clients to achieve a 5-10% annual rise in sales productivity through reduced planning time and improved operational efficiency, with fewer planning resources.

"With the ever-increasing competition in today's market, B2B companies need to find ways to streamline sales processes and accelerate revenue. By making our Sales Solutions available on the Anaplan platform, our clients can run high-impact sales planning processes across their entire enterprise. We are excited to announce the availability of PeriscopeRep Planner on the Anaplan platform to help more companies accelerate revenue and sales productivity," said Brian Elliott, Managing Partner of Periscope By McKinsey.

Utilizing the Anaplan platform enables Periscope's Sales Solutions to provide additional capabilities including the ability to:

Identify and prioritize growth opportunities in the users' customer base

Organize and optimize deployment of the users' sales team

Enable a comprehensive performance management approach including goals, quotas, and compensation systems

"Anaplan represents a game-changing leap beyond traditional business intelligence and enterprise performance management systems. Helping companies excel at sales performance management is important to us at Anaplan," said Paul Melchiorre, Chief Revenue Officer, Anaplan. "PeriscopeRep Planner is a vital solution to help our customers' sales organizations stay ahead of their competition."

About Periscope By McKinsey

Founded in 2007, the Periscope By McKinsey platform combines world-leading intellectual property, prescriptive analytics and cloud based tools with expert support and training. It's a unique combination that drives revenue growth, both now and into the future. The platform offers a suite of Marketing & Sales solutions that accelerate and sustain commercial transformation for businesses. Periscope leverages its world-leading IP (largely from McKinsey but also other partners) and best-in-class technology to enable transparency into Big Data, create actionable insights and new ways of working that drive lasting performance improvement, and typically sustain a 2-7% increase in return on sales (ROS). With a truly global reach, the portfolio of solutions is comprised of: Insight Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Customer Experience Solutions, Category Solutions, Pricing Solutions, Performance Solutions and Sales Solutions. These are complemented by ongoing client service and custom capability building programs.

To learn more about how Periscope's solutions and experts are helping businesses continually drive better performance, visit http://www.periscope-solutions.com/

About Anaplan

Anaplanis driving a new age of connected planning. Large and fast-growing organizations use Anaplan's cloud platform in every business function to make better-informed plans and decisions and drive faster, more effective planning processes. Anaplan also provides support, training, and planning transformation advisory services. Anaplan is a privately held company based in San Francisco with 18 offices and over 150 expert partners worldwide. To learn more, visitanaplan.com.