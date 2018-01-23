SOPHiA AI Makes Data-Driven Medicine More Valuable by Combining Genomics and Radiomics to Fight Cancer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, January 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

SOPHiA GENETICS announced from the Precision Medicine World Conference (PMWC) in Silicon Valley that its artificial intelligence, SOPHiA, has gained radiomics capabilities. Merging genomics and radiomics for the first time is a paradigm shift in the field of Data-Driven Medicine, which will profoundly enhance patient care.

Already deployed in 400 teaching hospitals across five continents, to help clinicians analyze the genomic profile of a patient every five minutes, SOPHiA has proven to be a solid decision support technology for geneticists and pathologists. With this additional capability in radiomics, the company's technology will further empower clinicians in oncology, cardiology and neurology. It will also help better monitor disease progression and treatment efficacy.

In oncology, SOPHiA's new capabilities to combine radiomics and genomics are used during the whole patient care path and will have an immediate impact, in the context of virtual tumor boards. Patient management in oncology includes many interdependent steps between disease assessment, diagnosis, therapy and monitoring. The aim is to make this process as seamless as possible, by providing integrated solutions that help specialists make complex decisions.

Radiomics capabilities, which have been integrated into SOPHiA AI, are based on mechanistic and mathematical modelling and help to predict the evolution of a tumor (size, volume and location) by analyzing quantitative image features from two or more consecutive standard-of-care medical images (i.e. PET-scans, MRIs, x-rays and more). Clinical proofs of concept have already been executed on hundreds of patients' cases for lung and kidney cancer, glioma and meningioma. The technology will soon be applicable to any solid tumor.

Dr. Jurgi Camblong, CEO and cofounder of SOPHiA GENETICS comments from PMWC:

"This groundbreaking development comes at a pivotal moment and is aligned with the company's vision to help oncology enter the era of real-time epidemiology. An era where we will be able to cluster patients' cancer cases in virtual cohorts and determine whether the cancer of a specific patient looks like the one of 10.000 other patients and that therefore, the most effective treatment has proven to be X or Y. This era requires real-world evidence data and a large network. Already used and trusted by over 400 teaching hospitals, SOPHiA has the capability of being at the core of a collective intelligence, that will help diagnose and treat every patient precisely and equally around the world."

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS is a health tech company which has developed SOPHiA AI, the most advanced technology for clinical genomics, helping healthcare professionals better diagnose and treat patients. The global network of 400 institutions from 55 countries that use the SOPHiA DDM analytical platform powered by SOPHiA forms the world's largest clinical genomics community. By enabling the rapid adoption of genomic testing worldwide, turning data into actionable clinical insights, and sharing knowledge through its community, SOPHiA GENETICS is democratizing Data-Driven Medicine to save lives equally. The company's achievements were recognized by MIT Technology Review who ranked it amongst the 50 Smartest Companies in 2017.

