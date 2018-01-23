SolarPower Europe and SAFE see a resulting contraction in the market, while EU ProSun has welcomed the move and is calling for the preferential treatment of EU solar manufacturers in the U.S.

The announcement that tariffs will be imposed on imports of solar PV modules into the U.S., has, naturally, elicited mixed feelings from the industry. Although Chinese products were at the center of the debate prior to the decision, all non-U.S. manufacturers will be affected.

James Watson, President of European PV Association, SolarPower Europe, tells pv magazine the decision will lead to a contraction in the market and with it, a loss of jobs; something the U.S. Solar Energy Industry Association (SEIA) also sees.

Of the 400,000 people employed in the U.S. solar industry, says SEIA, just 2,000 are involved in the manufacture of cells and modules. The tariff decision endangers these, it says.

"Sadly the American government has taken the decision to impose trade measures on solar products … These policies have been tried in many parts of the world and in not one case have the measures lead to more jobs, more manufacturing and more value," comments Watson.

He continues, "In essence trade measures are a blunt tool with many unforeseen consequences on solar manufacturers of other crucial elements of the value chain, such as polysilicon, mounting frames, inverters, trackers, etc. etc.

"I would hope that in this age of solar we would see fewer barriers to solar rather than more. These types of barriers ...

