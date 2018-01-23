Ensures business continuity: Enables enterprises to leverage Microsoft Azure for data recovery, eliminating the high cost of a dedicated recovery site

Elegantly simple to deploy: Simplifies recovery site configuration and deployment with a NEW Veeam PN a complete solution for networking setup

Fast and easy to use: Seamlessly and securely migrates on-premises workloads to Microsoft Azure

Veeam Software, the Availability for the Always-On Enterprise innovator, today announced the immediate availability of Veeam Recovery to Microsoft Azure with Veeam PN (Powered Network). This new, on-demand turnkey solution ensures Business Continuity that is fast, easy to use, simple to deploy and affordable. It includes the new FREE product, Veeam PN, an easy to use, light-weight software defined networking (SDN) solution to eliminate complicated VPN installation and simplify network configuration to create the ultimate recovery site on Microsoft Azure.

Businesses depend on IT to have a plan in place to maintain operations when disaster strikes or outages occur. According to Gartner, "Although there's no magic answer on how much impact downtime will have on your business, current industry surveys have shown that the average enterprise estimates an impact of approximately $5,600 for every minute of unplanned downtime in its primary computing environment."1 This adds up to over $300,000 per hour. Unfortunately, for many enterprises, backup and recovery contingencies are insufficient. For one thing, the cost of maintaining and supporting a remote recovery site for a mirrored system with duplicate hardware and software is prohibitive given the high capital expense. For another thing, backup and recovery is extremely labor-intensive and time-consuming.

Veeam Recovery to Microsoft Azure provides a simple, highly secure means to recover on-premises workloads to the public cloud. With Veeam Availability Suite, IT can automatically spin-up an Azure cloud instance, and securely connect the business to customers, partners, and employees regardless of their location, all without the cost of a redundant standby system. This complete, turn-key solution delivers cloud restore for Veeam backups, and is enhanced with Veeam PN, an easy-to-use, lightweight software defined networking (SDN) solution that simplifies network configuration and eliminates the need to set up a complex VPN to create a recovery site in Microsoft Azure. Veeam Recovery to Microsoft Azure with Veeam PN provides complete cloud-based data recovery to help organizations overcome the high capital expense and challenges of building and maintaining a remote recovery site.

"The last year was a terrible year for natural disasters around the world, from hurricanes and wildfires to earthquakes and floods," said Danny Allan, Vice President of Product Strategy at Veeam. "But while organizations have known they needed to prepare for any type of failure, setting up a redundant site has proved prohibitively expensive for many. With Veeam Recovery to Microsoft Azure, enterprise executives can sleep soundly, knowing that, if disaster strikes, the business will keep operating in the public cloud without breaking the bank or taking up all of IT's time."

Veeam Recovery to Microsoft Azure with Veeam PN is designed to simplify and automate the setup of a recovery site in Microsoft Azure by reducing the complexity of VPN deployments. The solution provides complete cloud-based data recovery to help organizations overcome the high capital expense and challenges of building and maintaining a remote recovery site. Veeam Recovery to Microsoft Azure is designed for businesses of all sizes, including service providers. It provides seamless and secure networking between on-premises and Azure-based IT resources, and delivers easy-to-use and fully automated site-to-site network connectivity. For more information, please visit Veeam Recovery to Microsoft Azure and Veeam PN.

Supporting Quotes

"Veeam has continued to stand out as one of our top global partners by creating solutions like Veeam Recovery to Microsoft Azure. This new solution will help make it even easier for customers to leverage Microsoft Azure as a recovery site for their virtual and physical workloads." Tad Brockway, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Storage at Microsoft Corp.

"Organizations in many industries are eager to make greater use of today's scalable and on-demand cloud services to enable more robust and cost-effective recovery, but they frequently struggle with coordinating the tasks such as network configuration that are required to get started and stay current over time. Solutions like Veeam Powered Network make it much easier for organizations take full advantage of public cloud for recovery more quickly and more comprehensively." Rick Villars, Vice President, Datacenter Cloud research at IDC

"Being able to restore Veeam backups directly to Microsoft Azure lets us leverage Azure as another data center for DR. Making sure our MES system is available 24.7.365 is even easier." Arnold Keizer, System Administrator, Avebe Group

About Veeam Software

Veeam recognizes the new challenges companies across the globe face in enabling the Always-On Enterprise, a business that must operate 24.7.365. To address this, Veeam has pioneered a new market of Availability for the Always-On Enterprise by helping organizations meet recovery time and point objectives(RTPO) of less than 15 minutes for all applications and data, through a fundamentally new kind of solution that delivers high-speed recovery, data loss avoidance, verified recoverability, leveraged data and complete visibility. Veeam Availability Suite, which includes Veeam Backup Replication, leverages virtualization, storage, and cloud technologies that enable the modern data center to help organizations save time, mitigate risks, and dramatically reduce capital and operational costs, while always supporting the current and future business goals of Veeam customers.

Founded in 2006, Veeam has 53,000+ ProPartners and 282,000+ customers with the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry. Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on Twitter @veeam.

