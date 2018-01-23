Western Australia-based mineral sands producer Base Resources has completed its acquisition of the Toliara Sands Project in Madagascar with an upfront payment of $75m made to World Titane Holdings' wholly owned Mauritian subsidies. Base transferred the funds for an initial 85% interest in World Titane's local subsidiaries on Tuesday and planned to acquire the remaining 15% interest for a further $17m on the achievement of key milestones as the project advances to mine development. Tim Carstens, ...

