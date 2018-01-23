AIM-listed software and managed services provider Castleton Technology has secured two multi-year contracts worth a total of £1.2m. The first is a ten-year contract with Circle VHA, Ireland, a provider of social housing. The contract is on a hosted basis for Castleton's integrated product suite, including the housing and finance system, electronic data records management system, financial modelling system, reporting system and Agile system. The second contract is a renewal for Places for ...

