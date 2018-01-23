Mediterranean upstream company Sound Energy has received final certification for the TE-5 well core at its Tendrara asset onshore Morocco, with the findings being "entirely consistent" with preliminary results returned on 20 December. Preliminary results from RPS Energy validated Sound's in-house resource estimates, revealing 0.65 trillion cubic feet of originally in place gas at the TE-5 Horst location, with a recoverable, contingent resource of 0.377 trillion cubic feet. The third-party ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...