AIM-listed agri-services group Origin Enterprises has bought Pillaert-Mekoson, a Belgian provider of standard and prescription fertilisers for an undisclosed sum on a debt dree and cash free basis. The acquisition, which is expected to be earnings enhancing in the first full year of ownership, is being funded from existing bank facilities. Headquartered in Ghent, the company's turnover for the 2017 financial year was 35m, while maintainable earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...